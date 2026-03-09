Israel used white phosphorus in civilian areas of Lebanon: Human Rights Watch

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has alleged that Israel used white phosphorus munitions over residential areas in southern Lebanon earlier this month, warning that the use of such incendiary weapons in populated areas could violate international humanitarian law.

In a report released Monday, the New York-based rights organisation said it verified the authenticity of seven photographs that it said showed white phosphorus munitions being fired over the town of Yohmor in southern Lebanon on 3 March.

According to HRW, the images show airburst munitions detonating over a residential neighbourhood, with fires breaking out in at least two houses.

Ramzi Kaiss, Lebanon researcher at HRW, described the alleged use of the weapon in civilian areas as alarming.

“The Israeli military’s unlawful use of white phosphorus over residential areas is extremely alarming and will have dire consequences for civilians,” Kaiss said.

“The incendiary effects of white phosphorus can cause death or cruel injuries that result in lifelong suffering,” he added.

Evidence examined by HRW

The organisation said it verified and geolocated an image shared online by Lebanese media on the morning of 3 March, which it said showed two artillery-delivered white phosphorus munitions detonating above a residential neighbourhood.

HRW said the shape of the smoke clouds seen in the image was consistent with the “knuckle” pattern produced when M825-series 155mm artillery shells containing white phosphorus burst in the air.

The group also said it verified photographs posted on Facebook by a civil defence team affiliated with the Islamic Health Committee in Yohmor, which appeared to show workers extinguishing fires on rooftops and inside a vehicle.