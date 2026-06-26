Israel vows to stay in south Lebanon as Hormuz dispute deepens

Regional tensions escalated on Thursday as Israel continued military operations in southern Lebanon while a fresh dispute over navigation through the Strait of Hormuz heightened fears of a wider West Asia confrontation with global economic implications.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Israeli military would "not withdraw" from occupied areas in southern Lebanon, signalling that its presence would continue despite growing international calls for de-escalation, the Al Jazeera reported.

Israeli forces carried out fresh strikes across southern Lebanon, where the Iran-backed group Hezbollah accused Israel of targeting civilians attempting to return to their homes. Hezbollah said the attacks killed two people and wounded another, describing them as civilians. Israel has not immediately commented on the allegation.