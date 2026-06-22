Lebanon de-confliction cell becomes first test of Iran-US agreement

The first real test of the emerging agreement between Iran and the United States to end the Lebanon conflict will come through a newly established de-confliction cell involving Lebanon, Tehran and Washington, mediators Pakistan and Qatar announced on Monday.

The mechanism, unveiled as technical negotiations continued in Switzerland, is designed to ensure adherence to the cessation of military operations agreed under last week's interim deal and prevent a return to hostilities in Lebanon.

In a joint statement, Pakistan and Qatar said the parties had agreed to create a de-confliction cell involving Iran, the United States and the Lebanese Republic, with the mediators facilitating its operation.

"The parties agreed on the creation of a de-confliction cell, between the parties, the Lebanese Republic and facilitated by the Mediators, to ensure the adherence of the termination of military operations in Lebanon," the statement said.

The announcement marks the first concrete operational measure to emerge from the diplomatic process launched following the agreement aimed at ending the conflict. Analysts are likely to view the effectiveness of the de-confliction mechanism as an early indicator of whether the broader peace framework can hold.

The development came as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi claimed that negotiations had made significant headway through mediation efforts led by Pakistan and Qatar.

"Tireless Pakistani and Qatari mediation have delivered major progress to end Lebanon War," Araghchi said in a post on X.

The Iranian Foreign Minister also outlined what he described as key outcomes of the negotiations, including the waiving of restrictions on Iranian oil and petrochemical exports, the lifting of the blockade, the release of some frozen Iranian assets and the launch of a major reconstruction and development programme for Iran.