Israeli strikes kill 32 in Lebanon, threatening fragile US-Iran talks

The human toll continued to mount throughout Saturday.

Lebanon's civil defence agency said Israeli strikes killed 16 people and wounded 12 others in the Nabatieh district. A Lebanese soldier was also killed in an attack on the village of Kfar Reman, according to the National News Agency (NNA).

In Tyre district, tragedy struck an entire family when an Israeli strike on the village of Barish killed a father, mother and their two children. Another raid on a home in Sohmor in western Bekaa left four dead and one injured.

Further south, an attack on Qanarit in Sidon district killed at least seven people and wounded 13, according to Lebanon's Health Emergency Operations Centre.

The latest casualties came a day after an even deadlier wave of attacks. Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health reported that 83 people were killed and 141 wounded in Israeli strikes on Friday, shortly after the renewed ceasefire was announced.

Lebanon's health ministry says Israeli attacks since 2 March have killed at least 4,057 people and wounded 12,121 others.

The stakes are particularly high because Article 1 of the US-Iran MOU explicitly links ending the conflict in Lebanon to the wider ceasefire framework covering multiple regional fronts.

The Lebanese army accused Israel of attempting to sabotage efforts to restore stability.

In a statement, it said the continuation of Israeli attacks was aimed at obstructing attempts to bring calm back to the country.

Lebanese MP Najat Aoun Saliba voiced the exhaustion felt by many citizens after months of conflict.

"People are tired and have had enough of the killing and destruction," she told Al Jazeera.

"It's also costing us a lot of money and a lot of pain," she added, arguing that both Israel and Hezbollah had used Lebanese territory as leverage in the wider confrontation involving Iran.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for attacks on Israeli troops that had advanced near Nabatieh overnight.

The Israeli military responded by accusing Hezbollah of violating the ceasefire, saying the group launched more than 50 projectiles at soldiers operating in southern Lebanon.

Israel also announced that another soldier had been killed in operations in southern Lebanon, bringing the number of Israeli troops killed since the US-Iran deal was reached to five.