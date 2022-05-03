Israel wants apology from Russia over Lavrov's Hitler remark

After a reporter mentioned that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is Jewish, Lavrov said: "I could be wrong, but Hitler, too, had Jewish blood in him. This means absolutely nothing. Wise Jewish people say the most ardent anti-Semites are usually Jews. Every family has a black sheep, as we like to say."



Earlier in the interview, the Minister pointed to Ukraine's Azov Battalion, saying that the fighters include "people with openly nationalist and Nazi views".



He said captured fighters from Azov and other units display "Nazi symbols on their uniforms and have swastika tattoos".



They "openly read and promote 'Mein Kampf'," Lavrov added, referring to Hitler's autobiographical manifesto.