Risk of nuke war is real: Russia's Lavrov

"The danger is serious, it is real, it should not be underestimated," Lavrov said.



He noted that during the administration of former US President Donald Trump, Russia had sought the confirmation of the 1987 statement from Mikhail Gorbachev and Ronald Reagan, the then leaders of the Soviet Union and America, that "a nuclear war was inadmissible".



"Regretfully, we failed to convince our colleagues of the necessity of this move, but we agreed very quickly with the administration of (US President Joe) Biden, and our Presidents made this statement during the Geneva summit last June," TASS quoted the Minister as saying.



In the interview, Lavrov also accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of "pretending" to negotiate, calling him "a good actor", the BBC reported.