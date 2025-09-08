Israel weighing US ceasefire proposal tied to hostage release, official says
Benjamin Netanyahu has not responded to an earlier partial-deal proposal approved by Hamas last month
Israel is weighing a US-brokered ceasefire in Gaza, which could secure the release of Israeli hostages, officials said on Sunday, 7 September, describing the plan as ‘President Donald Trump’s proposal’ delivered to Hamas over the weekend.
According to Israel’s Channel 12, the plan would see Israel halt its offensive to capture Gaza City. All 48 hostages still held in Gaza — including about 20 believed alive — would be released on the first day of the truce in exchange for thousands of Palestinian prisoners. Peace negotiations would then begin under Trump’s mediation, with the ceasefire remaining in effect during talks.
Hamas said it had received several US proposals and is ready to “immediately sit at the negotiating table” to discuss releasing all captives in return for a “clear declaration ending the war, full withdrawal from Gaza, and formation of a committee to govern the Gaza Strip with independent Palestinians assuming their duties immediately.”
The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, representing relatives of those held in Gaza, urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to back the deal. “We call on the Israeli government to announce its unconditional support for the emerging agreement,” the group said. Netanyahu has not responded to an earlier partial-deal proposal approved by Hamas last month.
Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform: “The Israelis have accepted my terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well,” warning that refusal would bring consequences.
Israel resumed military operations in Gaza on 18 March. Gaza health authorities report at least 11,911 Palestinians killed and 50,735 wounded since then, bringing the total death toll since October 2023 to 64,455, with 162,776 injured.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines