Israel weighing US ceasefire proposal tied to hostage release, official says

Israel is weighing a US-brokered ceasefire in Gaza, which could secure the release of Israeli hostages, officials said on Sunday, 7 September, describing the plan as ‘President Donald Trump’s proposal’ delivered to Hamas over the weekend.

According to Israel’s Channel 12, the plan would see Israel halt its offensive to capture Gaza City. All 48 hostages still held in Gaza — including about 20 believed alive — would be released on the first day of the truce in exchange for thousands of Palestinian prisoners. Peace negotiations would then begin under Trump’s mediation, with the ceasefire remaining in effect during talks.

Hamas said it had received several US proposals and is ready to “immediately sit at the negotiating table” to discuss releasing all captives in return for a “clear declaration ending the war, full withdrawal from Gaza, and formation of a committee to govern the Gaza Strip with independent Palestinians assuming their duties immediately.”