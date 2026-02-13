Israel withholds revenues, impacting Palestinians’ access to proper education

The budget squeeze follows a decision by Israel’s far-right finance leadership to withhold billions of dollars in revenues, partly in response to the PA’s longstanding payments to families of imprisoned Palestinians — a policy the PA says it has reformed. The cuts have rippled through public services, but nowhere more painfully than in schools.

The consequences are visible. Ten-year-old Zaid Hasseneh, a top student who dreams of studying medicine in the United States, spends long stretches at home teaching himself English through Google Translate. His mother, Eman — now the family’s sole breadwinner after her husband lost his Israeli work permit — struggles to help him after exhausting shifts at a halawa factory. “The most important thing is studying,” she tells him, even as she admits the new patchwork books and erratic schedules make learning harder.

Other children are drifting away. Twin brothers Muhammad and Ahmed, once rescued from bullying by Zenabia’s intimate setting, now pass idle days on their phones. Fifteen-year-old Talal Adabiq has dropped out entirely, selling sweets on Nablus’s streets to help support his family. He earns a few dozen shekels a day — and shrugs when asked about the future.

Education officials estimate that 5 to 10 per cent of West Bank students have left school in the past two years. Teacher attrition is compounding the problem; some have taken factory jobs to survive. Even school leaders feel the strain — al-Khatib says she can now afford to send only one of her two daughters to university.

Beyond the fiscal crisis lies a harsher reality. Military raids frequently shut schools mid-day. Settler attacks and demolitions have damaged infrastructure and deepened fear among students. Palestinian officials say tens of thousands of children have seen their education disrupted by violence, closures or the threat of demolition orders.

Educators warn of a widening generational gap between those who once enjoyed full academic weeks and today’s students navigating fractured schedules and psychological strain. “Temporary solutions are becoming permanent,” education advocate Refaat Sabbah told Al Jazeera. “If this continues, the system may not recover its former quality or equity.”

For parents like Eman, the crisis is not about policy but possibility. “Our children deserve a chance at life,” she says — a simple hope that classrooms might once again be places of continuity, curiosity and promise rather than uncertainty and loss.