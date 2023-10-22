Israeli air strikes on Damascus and Aleppo airports

The Syrian state news agency has reported air strikes against both Damascus and Aleppo airports in the early hours of Sunday, the media reported.

"At approximately 5:25 a.m. today, the Israeli enemy simultaneously carried out an air aggression with bursts of missiles from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea, west of Latakia, and from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting the international airports of Damascus and Aleppo," the agency reported, citing a military source.

The agency said one worker at Damascus airport had been killed and another wounded, CNN reported.

It added that damage to the runways at both airports had put them out of service and that air traffic was being diverted to the city of Latakia.