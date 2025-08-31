Israeli airstrike kills Houthi rebel prime minister in Yemen’s capital

The Houthis announced Saturday, 30 August, that Ahmed al-Rahawi, the prime minister of their rebel-controlled government in Yemen’s capital Sanaa, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Thursday, 28 August. He is the most senior Houthi official killed so far in the ongoing Israeli-US campaign against the Iranian-backed group.

According to the Houthi statement, al-Rahawi and several ministers were targeted during a government workshop reviewing annual performance. Some ministers were killed and others wounded. The strike coincided with a televised speech by Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi, who was vowing retaliation against Israel and updating supporters on the Gaza conflict.

Three tribal leaders confirmed to the Associated Press that the strike hit a villa in Beit Baws, southern Sanaa, where senior officials had gathered.

The Israeli military later confirmed it had “precisely struck a Houthi terrorist regime military target,” killing al-Rahawi and other senior officials allegedly linked to “terror actions” against Israel.