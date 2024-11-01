Israeli airstrikes kill at least 95 people since dawn: Medical sources

Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 95 people since dawn, with most casualties occurring in the besieged northern Gaza Strip, medical sources informed Al Jazeera.

The escalating conflict is raising serious humanitarian concerns as the situation deteriorates and civilian casualties mount.

The third floor of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza was bombed by Israeli forces, leading to significant damage and the loss of crucial medical supplies, Al Jazeera reported.

This incident has further strained the already overwhelmed facility, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis as medical resources become increasingly scarce amid ongoing conflict.

Israeli warplanes and drones carried out 35 airstrikes in southern Lebanon and 12 in the east, including one that targeted a motorcycle in the Bekaa Valley in east Lebanon, Xinhua news agency reported, citing Lebanese military sources, who spoke anonymously.