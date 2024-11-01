Israeli airstrikes kill at least 95 people since dawn: Medical sources
The escalating conflict is raising serious humanitarian concerns as the situation deteriorates and civilian casualties mount
Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 95 people since dawn, with most casualties occurring in the besieged northern Gaza Strip, medical sources informed Al Jazeera.
The escalating conflict is raising serious humanitarian concerns as the situation deteriorates and civilian casualties mount.
The third floor of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza was bombed by Israeli forces, leading to significant damage and the loss of crucial medical supplies, Al Jazeera reported.
This incident has further strained the already overwhelmed facility, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis as medical resources become increasingly scarce amid ongoing conflict.
Israeli warplanes and drones carried out 35 airstrikes in southern Lebanon and 12 in the east, including one that targeted a motorcycle in the Bekaa Valley in east Lebanon, Xinhua news agency reported, citing Lebanese military sources, who spoke anonymously.
The Civil Defense teams, the Lebanese Red Cross, and the Islamic Health Authority are still working to remove the rubble of destroyed homes, searching for missing persons.
The military sources said that clashes continued for a third day in a row between Hezbollah and the Israeli army, which is trying to advance from the eastern side of the village of Khiam to its centre.
They pointed out that the Israeli forces had yet to reach the centre of Khiam, a key Hezbollah stronghold on the eastern side of the border area in southern Lebanon.
Meanwhile, Hezbollah said in a series of statements that its members targeted several Israeli gatherings with rockets.
The military sources told Xinhua that the Lebanese army monitored dozens of rockets and artillery shells launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel and toward the eastern and southern outskirts of Khiam.
The Lebanese health ministry reported on Thursday that the death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon since the beginning of the war on 8 October 2023, reached 2,867, while injuries went up to 13,047.
Since 23 September, the Israeli army has been launching an intensive air attack on Lebanon in an escalation with Hezbollah. Earlier this month, Israel initiated a ground operation across its northern border into Lebanon.
With IANS inputs
