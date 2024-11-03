Israeli airstrikes sever key Lebanon-Syria border crossing, kill 42 in Gaza

Israeli warplanes struck the Al-Qaa Jousieh border crossing between Lebanon and Syria for the second time in a week, Lebanese military sources said. Four air-to-ground missiles hit the Syrian side of the crossing in the northeastern Hermel region, creating a crater 10 m long and 4 m deep, the sources told Xinhua news agency on condition of anonymity.

The strike rendered the crossing inoperable after it had been partially reopened following an earlier raid. Israel has targeted the Masnaa border crossing and five other official crossings, along with numerous unofficial routes along the Lebanon-Syria border since 4 October, according to Lebanese officials.

The strikes come amid intensifying cross-border exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah since 23 September, which have raised fears of a wider regional conflict as the Israel-Hamas war continues in Gaza, Xinhua news agency reported. The death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon since the beginning of the conflict on 8 October 2023 has reached 2,968, while injuries went up to 13,319, the Lebanese health ministry reported on Saturday.