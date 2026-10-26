Israeli attacks kill eight across Gaza, strike damages university campus

The incident highlights the continuing risks faced by civilians and media workers in Gaza, where repeated attacks have devastated residential neighbourhoods, educational institutions and other civilian infrastructure.

The deadly air strike followed an earlier drone attack on the same university campus, which injured seven female students after flying shrapnel struck the area.

The attacks have raised further concerns about the safety of students and educational facilities in Gaza, where universities have struggled to operate amid widespread destruction, displacement and shortages of essential services.

The Islamic University, once an important centre of higher education in Gaza, has already sustained extensive damage. Mahmoud said that most of its buildings had been destroyed before Sunday's attacks, leaving only a few structures partially standing.

The latest strikes have added to the destruction of an educational institution that previously served thousands of students and contributed to academic and research activities in the Palestinian territory.

The violence was not confined to Gaza City. Palestinian medical authorities and local news reports recorded additional deaths and injuries in several parts of the Strip.

In southern Gaza, the Nasser Medical Complex reported that two people were killed in Israeli shelling in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis. Several others were wounded, including a child.

In central Gaza, one person was reportedly killed in an Israeli drone strike east of Deir el-Balah.

Another person was killed and several others wounded in an attack on al-Rashid Street, near Hamad Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Later on Sunday, a further Israeli attack in the Sheikh Nasser neighbourhood, east of Khan Younis, killed another man and injured several other people.

The reported incidents demonstrate the geographical spread of the violence, with civilians facing continued danger in multiple areas despite the ceasefire that began in October 2025.

The Popular Resistance Committees in Palestine condemned the attacks on the Islamic University campus and called on mediators and international guarantors to intervene to halt what the group described as Israeli violations.

The appeal comes amid persistent concerns over the effectiveness of the ceasefire arrangements and the continued loss of civilian lives.

The latest attacks have also renewed questions about the protection of educational institutions and other civilian facilities during the ongoing conflict.

The damage to the Islamic University reflects the broader collapse of Gaza's higher education infrastructure.

According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), nearly 95 per cent of higher education campuses in Gaza have been destroyed or damaged since Israel's military campaign began in October 2023.

The destruction has severely disrupted university education, research, academic employment and students' ability to continue their studies. Many institutions have faced the loss of buildings, laboratories, libraries and other essential facilities.

For students, the consequences extend beyond interrupted classes and examinations. Continued attacks, displacement and the lack of safe learning spaces have undermined access to education at a time when many young Palestinians are already coping with profound personal and economic losses.

Figures released by the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza indicate that at least 1,551 Palestinians have been killed and 5,573 injured since the ceasefire began in October 2025.

The ministry's reported cumulative figures put the total death toll from Israel's war on Gaza since October 2023 at 74,544, with at least 175,692 people wounded.

These figures reflect the immense human cost of the conflict, which has resulted in widespread civilian casualties, destruction of infrastructure and repeated displacement. The reported figures are attributed to Gaza's health authorities.