No relief in sight for Gaza as Israeli rivals promise to crush Hamas

As Israel prepares to vote, Palestinians in Gaza fear that the outcome will bring little relief, with candidates focusing on ending Hamas rule while offering no clear plan for the territory’s future, according to a report by The Guardian.

Nearly a million displaced Palestinians face dire sanitary conditions, water shortages and the threat of renewed Israeli strikes, the report said. The humanitarian crisis has received little attention during the election campaign, which has largely centred on security following the 7 October 2023 Hamas attacks and the ensuing war.

Both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition and opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot have pledged to end Hamas rule and support US President Donald Trump’s peace plan.

Eisenkot, a former military chief whose party, Yashar, is leading Netanyahu’s Likud in opinion polls, has promised to restore Israel’s international standing after three years of war. However, Palestinians interviewed by The Guardian expressed little confidence that a change in leadership would improve their lives.

“We hope a government will come to power that is less inclined towards killing, displacement and our extermination,” Sami Abu Rumi, a displaced resident of Rafah now living in al-Mawasi, Khan Younis, told the newspaper.

He said Gaza’s suffering had become campaign fodder, while families struggled to feed their children, access medical care and cope with destroyed homes and infrastructure.

Eisenkot, whose son and two nephews were killed fighting in Gaza, previously championed the “Dahiya doctrine”, which advocated the use of overwhelming force against civilian areas where militants operated. Critics argue that the approach has contributed to widespread destruction in Gaza.

The Arab-led Joint List party has sought to draw attention to the humanitarian toll through an election video showing the ruins of Gaza. It accused other parties of treating mass deaths and the destruction of cities as normal, declaring that while its rivals wanted more destruction, it offered life.

The prospects of Arab parties joining an Eisenkot-led coalition remain slim, although they could potentially support it from outside government.