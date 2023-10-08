Israeli death toll crosses 500; another 2,048 injured

The death toll from the massive assault launched by Hamas on Israeli communities near Gaza and thousands of rockets fired into Israel is over 500, the media reported on Sunday citing estimates provided by officials.

Among the dead are over 12 soldiers and police who were killed battling the terrorists, the Times of Israel reported.

The Health Ministry also confirms that the number of wounded in hospitals has reached 2,048, including 20 in critical condition and 330 seriously wounded.

The military continues to battle gunmen in border communities more than 30 hours after the assault.

Two Israeli tourists and an Egyptian national have been shot dead in the Egypt's Alexandria city by a police officer, according to the news website Cairo24, The Guardian reported.