Israeli incursion into Syria leaves 13 dead, 25 injured

Since Israel widened its occupation of parts of southern Syria after President Bashar al-Assad’s ouster in December 2024, military incursions have grown increasingly bold, frequent and intensely destructive, reshaping life along the border under the shadow of an expanding conflict.

Al Jazeera’s Osama bin Javaid, reporting from the region, said residents insist there are no Hezbollah or militia fighters in the area — only ordinary Syrians. “People there say they are simply farmers and shepherds,” he noted. “The incursion has come as a shock.”

Israel’s military confirmed that six of its soldiers were wounded in the exchange of fire — three seriously — and said the operation had “concluded,” with all suspects either arrested or “eliminated.” Yet its forces remain deployed across the region, vowing to press on against what it describes as any emerging threat. Israeli outlet Yedioth Ahronoth reported that an Israeli unit was briefly trapped inside Beit Jinn, prompting heavy air and artillery strikes to enable its extraction — a rescue that left several Syrians dead.

Incursions of this kind have become common in Quneitra province and the Damascus hinterland, where Israeli tanks now man checkpoints, set up gates, stop and search residents, and — according to Syrian authorities and human rights groups — abduct civilians under the guise of “security operations”. As many as 40 Syrians have been detained in recent weeks.

The conflict’s geography is rooted in a long, volatile history. Israel seized the Golan Heights during the 1967 war and has occupied it ever since. After the fall of Assad, Israeli forces pushed further, breaching a 1974 disengagement agreement and carving out a de facto “buffer zone,” including the strategic summit of Jabal al-Sheikh. This year alone, Israeli bombardments — including strikes in Damascus — have intensified, killing Syrian soldiers and even hitting the Ministry of Defence.

Tensions flared further earlier this month when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared alongside troops on Syrian soil — a visit widely condemned in Damascus and viewed as a sign that Israel is uninterested in any path toward détente despite U.S. nudging.

Meanwhile, Syria’s fledgling post-Assad government, led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa, is struggling to maintain stability in a nation emerging from 14 years of civil war. Beset by Israeli raids, sectarian unrest and economic fragility, Damascus is attempting to restore order even as it returns to the international stage. Just a day before the latest attack, al-Sharaa delivered a televised address urging Syrians to commemorate the anniversary of the uprising that overthrew Assad — a symbolic milestone now overshadowed by renewed bloodshed.

The Israeli dawn raid on Beit Jinn, tearing through homes and harvest fields, has once again plunged this borderland into grief and uncertainty — a grim reminder that for many Syrians, peace remains perilously out of reach.