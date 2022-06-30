Israeli PM won't run in upcoming polls

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced that he will not run in the upcoming elections as his coalition government has collapsed only a year after its inauguration in June 2021.



He said in a televised address that he will "soon" step down as Prime Minister and rotate with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid after the Israeli Parliament is expected to vote on Thursday to approve a bill to dissolve itself, reports Xinhua news agency.



"I will continue to assist him as an alternate prime minister," Bennett said, adding he will "transfer the job in a professional and orderly manner".