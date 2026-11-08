Israeli president invites Gadi Eisenkot to try and form a majority government

Arab parties with 19 seats have already endorsed the opposition bloc and extended their outside support to Eisenkot. Most of the Jewish parties, however, are averse to taking help from the Arabs. Options before Eisenkot are to form a minority government with outside support of Arabs, try and form a coalition with ultra-orthodox Jewish parties Eisenkot and allies had opposed earlier or forge a unity government with Netanyahu.

If Eisenkot succeeds, which appears unlikely at the moment, the son of Moroccan immigrants would be Israel’s first prime minister from Israel’s Mizrahi community, Jews who trace their roots to West Asia and North Africa. Eisenkot entered politics in 2022 and served in Netanyahu’s wartime cabinet following Hamas’ October 2023 attack on Israel before returning to the opposition. He rebuked Netanyahu for the military campaign in Gaza, and has sworn that he would not serve in government with him. A son and two nephews of the Opposition leader were killed in Gaza.

There is not much to choose though between Netanyahu and Eisenkot as far as their positions on Palestine and Arabs are concerned. During the election campaign too Eisenkot repeatedly cited his doctrine of responding to attacks with disproportionate force. He however has criticised settler violence against Palestinians, which has surged since 2023, raising tensions in Israel’s ties with Western states, and he opposes Netanyahu’s far-right coalition partners Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, who have both faced sanctions by some western countries for inciting violence against Palestinians.