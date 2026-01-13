Israeli quadcopter strike kills three in Gaza, including police chief

Fresh blood was spilled in southern Gaza on Monday as Israeli fire once again shattered the fragile ceasefire that came into effect in October, killing three Palestinians in Khan Younis and plunging the besieged enclave deeper into grief and fear, the Al Jazeera reported.

According to sources in Gaza, an Israeli quadcopter drone struck Khan Younis, cutting down three men in a targeted attack. The victims were later identified by the Palestinian news agency Wafa as Wissam Abdullah Salem al-Amour, Mahmoud Subhi Breika and Atef Samir al-Bayouk. In a separate incident, a Palestinian woman was wounded by Israeli gunfire in the al-Batn al-Sameen area of the city.

The deadly drone strike came amid a wider escalation, with Israeli forces carrying out air raids and artillery shelling across several parts of Gaza throughout the day, further eroding hopes that the ceasefire might hold, the Al Jazeera reported.

Gaza’s authorities say the latest killings are part of a relentless pattern of violations since the truce began on 10 October. Despite the ceasefire, more than 440 Palestinians have been killed and over 1,200 wounded in continued Israeli attacks, according to the ministry of health. The government media office in Gaza says Israel has breached the ceasefire at least 1,193 times through airstrikes, shelling and gunfire.