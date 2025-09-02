Israeli reservists’ protests expose rift as Gaza City offensive escalates

As Israel intensifies its offensive in Gaza City, the voices of dissent within its own ranks are growing louder. This week, hundreds of reservists took to the streets of Tel Aviv to oppose the government’s fresh mobilisation order, questioning both the purpose of the war and the human cost it continues to exact.

The protest was small compared with the size of Israel’s reserve force, but highly symbolic. In a country where nearly all Jewish men serve in the army and remain in the reserves for years afterwards, refusal to answer a call-up is no minor act. It risks jail time, social ostracism and accusations of disloyalty in a state that equates military service with citizenship itself.

Yet the protesters were unambiguous. “We are being asked to sacrifice again and again for a war that has no end,” said one former combat reservist. “Every month we return to Gaza, and every month we are told Hamas will be crushed. Meanwhile, Gaza lies in ruins, and our society is breaking apart.”

Mobilisation amid despair

The Israeli military confirmed that at least 60,000 reservists will be summoned gradually, with the terms of a further 20,000 extended. The timing, at the start of September, reflects the strain on a force that has been at war for nearly two years.

But as mobilisation proceeds, the destruction in Gaza City deepens unease even among loyal reservists. Many now ask privately whether their service is being squandered on a campaign that has devastated civilians without achieving Israel’s stated aim of eliminating Hamas.

Zeitoun and Shijaiyah — once vibrant neighbourhoods of Gaza City — have been reduced to rubble by repeated incursions. Israel designates Zeitoun a “dangerous combat zone”, yet civilians remain trapped, forced to choose between bombardment at home and displacement to the makeshift tent city of Muwasi further south.