Israeli settlers torch, deface West Bank mosque as Ramadan begins

Israeli settlers set fire to and vandalised a mosque in the occupied West Bank early on Monday, scrawling offensive graffiti and damaging the entrance, according to the Palestinian Authority’s ministry of religious affairs.

The attack targeted the Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq Mosque in the town of Tell, near Nablus. Worshippers arriving for the dawn prayer discovered the aftermath: shattered glass, a broken door and smoke still rising from a smouldering blaze that had blackened the ornate doorway and spread soot across the entrance.

“I was shocked when I opened the door,” said Munir Ramdan, a local resident who lives near the mosque. “The fire had been burning here in the area, the glass was broken here, and the door was broken.”

Security camera footage, Ramdan said, shows two individuals approaching the mosque carrying gasoline and a can of spray paint. Minutes later, they are seen fleeing the scene.

The Palestinian religious affairs ministry said settlers vandalised or attacked 45 mosques across the West Bank last year. Monday’s incident took place as Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan, a period of fasting, prayer and reflection.