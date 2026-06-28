Israeli strike kills brother and sister in Gaza ‘safe zone’

Another Israeli strike targeted a tent housing displaced families in western Gaza City, wounding at least 12 people, hospital officials said. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that most of the injured were women, while two victims remained in critical condition.

The latest deaths come amid renewed international scrutiny over the impact of the war on children. A recent United Nations report documented widespread child casualties in Gaza, estimating that children account for nearly 30 per cent of those killed since the conflict escalated in October 2023.

Children's rights advocate Rachel Accurso, widely known as Ms Rachel, said the international community had failed to protect Gaza's youngest residents.

"We are watching children who are just like our own try to survive a genocide, and yet there's been no action, no accountability," she said while speaking alongside one of the report's authors.

Chris Sidoti, a member of the UN commission that co-authored the report, described its findings as "absolutely heartbreaking."

"States have obligations to act, legal obligations to act. We should have been acting three and a half years ago, but it's not too late to start," he said.

According to the Gaza health ministry, at least 73,043 Palestinians have been killed and 173,417 wounded since October 2023. The ministry also said 1,031 Palestinians have been killed and 3,309 injured since the ceasefire announced last October, figures that have not been independently verified.

The Israeli military has not immediately commented on the latest strikes.