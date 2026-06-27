Sonia flags Centre's 'stony silence' on Gaza, says policy hurts India's interests
Congress leader says government's stance on Israel's military campaign is morally indefensible and has weakened India's traditional ties in West Asia
Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Narendra Modi government, accusing it of maintaining a "stony silence" over what she described as Israel's "genocide" in Gaza and arguing that the government's stance is indefensible both morally and strategically.
In an article published in The Indian Express, Gandhi alleged that India's silence on the conflict had alienated the country from its traditional partners in Palestine, Iran and the wider Middle East while allowing Pakistan to project itself as a regional mediator.
She also described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Israel, shortly before the US-Israel military action against Iran, as a "bewildering strategic decision".
"The Modi government's continued silence simply cannot be explained rationally or morally," Gandhi wrote.
Cites UN reports
Referring to reports by the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Gandhi claimed the commission had concluded that Israeli authorities were committing genocide in Gaza and that its latest report, chaired by retired Justice S. Muralidhar, reiterated that Israeli actions were intended to destroy the Palestinian population in the enclave.
Describing the report as "a harrowing read", Gandhi said it documented the extensive destruction in Gaza, including the deaths and injuries of thousands of children, widespread damage to schools and healthcare facilities, and severe humanitarian consequences.
She alleged that the targeting of children was "not incidental, but a deliberate strategy".
While condemning Hamas' 7 October 2023 attack on Israel as "dastardly, horrific, and absolutely unacceptable", Gandhi argued that Israel's military response had been marked by "wanton cruelty and barbarity".
She also accused senior Israeli leaders of using rhetoric that, she claimed, reflected genocidal intent.
Criticises India's foreign policy
Gandhi argued that much of the international community had taken stronger positions on the conflict, pointing to actions by countries including France, the UK, Canada and Australia, as well as proceedings involving South Africa at the International Court of Justice and arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court against Israeli leaders.
"Amidst the growing public backlash against Israel and the international community's cognisance of the unjustifiable brutality unleashed on Gaza, India remains a lone voice of silence," she said.
She further alleged that the Modi government had not responded to Justice Muralidhar's report and criticised India's current foreign policy, saying the country had moved away from its historical commitment to anti-colonial solidarity, national sovereignty and international peace.
Strategic costs
Arguing that India's position had also damaged its strategic interests, Gandhi said New Delhi was moving "further into Israel's strategic orbit" at a time when, according to her, many countries were distancing themselves from Israel.
"We have alienated ourselves from our historical allies in Palestine, Iran, and the larger Middle East. We have distanced ourselves from global public opinion. And we have let Pakistan... swoop in to claim the space of a mediator," she wrote.
She claimed India had sacrificed both strategic interests and moral standing while gaining little beyond the personal rapport between Prime Minister Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge shared Gandhi's article on X, calling it a reminder that the government's foreign policy had alienated India's historical allies in West Asia.
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also shared the article, saying it called on India to reclaim an independent foreign policy, uphold humanitarian values and speak with "moral clarity" on Gaza.