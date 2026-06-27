Sonia flags Centre's 'stony silence' on Gaza, says policy hurts India's interests

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Narendra Modi government, accusing it of maintaining a "stony silence" over what she described as Israel's "genocide" in Gaza and arguing that the government's stance is indefensible both morally and strategically.

In an article published in The Indian Express, Gandhi alleged that India's silence on the conflict had alienated the country from its traditional partners in Palestine, Iran and the wider Middle East while allowing Pakistan to project itself as a regional mediator.

She also described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Israel, shortly before the US-Israel military action against Iran, as a "bewildering strategic decision".

"The Modi government's continued silence simply cannot be explained rationally or morally," Gandhi wrote.

Cites UN reports

Referring to reports by the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Gandhi claimed the commission had concluded that Israeli authorities were committing genocide in Gaza and that its latest report, chaired by retired Justice S. Muralidhar, reiterated that Israeli actions were intended to destroy the Palestinian population in the enclave.

Describing the report as "a harrowing read", Gandhi said it documented the extensive destruction in Gaza, including the deaths and injuries of thousands of children, widespread damage to schools and healthcare facilities, and severe humanitarian consequences.

She alleged that the targeting of children was "not incidental, but a deliberate strategy".