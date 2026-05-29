Congress accuses PM of ‘moral cowardice’ over Israel stance, escalates foreign policy attack

The Congress on Friday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over India’s foreign policy stance on Israel, accusing him of showing “extreme moral cowardice” and alleging that his position amounts to a betrayal of India’s traditional diplomatic values.

The remarks came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly said at a conference in the West Bank that Israel faces delegitimisation globally “except in India”.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Prime Minister Modi had failed to take a clear stand on major international conflicts involving Israel and its adversaries.

“Mr. Modi has stood out as Mr. Netanyahu’s strongest supporter,” Ramesh alleged, adding that the Prime Minister has remained silent on key global developments.

He further claimed that the Prime Minister had not condemned the assassination of Iran’s head of state or spoken out against Israel’s military actions in Gaza.