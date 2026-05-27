SC verdict on Bihar SIR raises more questions, says Congress

The Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the legality of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar has drawn sharp criticism from the Congress, which alleged that the Election Commission of India (ECI) conducted the exercise in haste and with significant shortcomings, while the apex court overlooked what it termed “serious democratic and procedural concerns.”

On Wednesday, 27 May, the Supreme Court upheld the ECI’s authority to conduct the SIR exercise under Article 324 of the Constitution, observing that the revision of electoral rolls advances the Constitutional mandate of ensuring free and fair elections.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi held that the exercise was undertaken with the objective of ensuring free and fair polls. The Court also said that the ECI can examine citizenship.