Yogendra Yadav slams SIR verdict, says BJP will now decide ‘who can vote and who cannot’

Political activist and psephologist Yogendra Yadav on Wednesday strongly criticised the Supreme Court's verdict upholding the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that the ruling effectively allows the BJP to determine “who can vote and who cannot” and legitimises the disenfranchisement of millions of citizens.

Yadav, one of the petitioners who challenged the SIR exercise, said the outcome of the case was apparent long before the judgment was pronounced and claimed the apex court had moved away from examining the constitutional validity of the exercise.

“As a litigant in this case, and as someone who was given the honour of addressing the court, I should have been hopeful, anxious or at least curious. I was not. The case was decided long ago,” Yadav wrote in a post on X after the verdict.

He argued that the direction of the case became clear when the court, according to him, shifted its focus from constitutional scrutiny to procedural grievance redressal.

“The court moved away from examining the constitutionality of SIR and effectively converted itself into a Consumer Forum, focused on grievance redressal and arbitration, rather than constitutional principles,” he said.

Yadav contended that the matter was effectively settled when the Supreme Court allowed the Election Commission to proceed with the electoral process in Bihar without first deciding the constitutional challenge to the SIR exercise or directing corrections to what he termed “glaring defects” in the revised electoral rolls.

“The continuation of the SIR process during the hearings rendered the challenge largely ineffective. SIR had become a fait accompli,” he said.

In one of his strongest criticisms, Yadav alleged that the judgment amounted to judicial approval of large-scale voter exclusion.

“The simple truth is that the verdict has authorised the disenfranchisement of millions of citizens, at least 59 million so far, that could go up eventually to 100 million,” he claimed.