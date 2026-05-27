SC upholds EC’s SIR of electoral rolls, cites free and fair polls

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Election Commission’s authority to conduct a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, ruling that the exercise strengthens the constitutional mandate of “free and fair elections”.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with justice Joymalya Bagchi, said the process, though appearing exclusionary at the outset, can be made constitutionally valid through adequate safeguards.

“The process that may initially appear exclusionary can, through appropriate safeguards, be rendered constitutionally compliant. We are satisfied that the impugned SIR exercise meets requirements of proportionality,” the bench observed.

The court further held that the Election Commission had acted within its statutory powers and could not be said to have exceeded its mandate.

“It can’t be said that the poll panel acted outside statutory powers by exercising SIR,” the bench said.