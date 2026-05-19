SIR is exclusionary, but states must act before more citizens lose voting rights

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, launched in June 2025, has reportedly deleted almost 10 per cent of the voters in every state where it has been conducted. That totals to nearly six crore voters. At this rate, four crore more will be dropped by the end of the third phase of the SIR.

Not all of those deleted are foreigners or deceased. Many of them are also mapped and have voted in the past. Yet, they have been disenfranchised with not much rhyme or reason or clarity on the grounds for deletion.

It is now evident and acknowledged that the SIR is exclusionary by design. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is yet to explain what made it change the process of revision being followed since 1951; and why it launched an exercise from scratch without doing even a basic homework. The SIR remains opaque and instructions have changed repeatedly over time and across states since it was first launched in Bihar in June last year, ahead of assembly elections there.

There is no handbook or manual to serve as a guideline. In many cases, directions seem to be arbitrary, informal verbal instructions or conveyed through WhatsApp messages to the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and Returning Officers.

While the primary reason for the exercise was said to be the need to remove foreigners from the electoral rolls, the ECI yet to disclose the number of foreigners, if any, detected in each state.

The process also relies heavily on digital access to enumeration forms, electoral rolls and booth-wise deletion lists, making it difficult for the poor, the illiterate and the marginalised communities to navigate the exercise.

SIR is also systematically rewriting the Constitution, taking away the universal adult franchise guaranteed to every citizen. People are being denied their voting rights on grounds of discrepancies in name, age or address across different official documents or because a computer software flags age discrepancies. Does the ECI have the right to take away a constitutionally guaranteed right, especially when government records in India have long been riddled with clerical and data-entry errors—errors created not by citizens, but by state agencies themselves?

The exercise begins by dividing citizens into two categories—‘mapped’ and ‘unmapped’. Mapping simply means to trace your own name or that of your ancestors to the electoral roll of 2002-03, when SIR was first conducted under very different rules. However, there is a third category—of citizens born before 1987—who are exempt from mapping. What SIR has demonstrated, however, is that being mapped too is no guarantee for retaining the right to vote.