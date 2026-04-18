SIR process unconstitutional, violates electoral laws: S.Y. Quraishi

Former Chief Election Commissioner S.Y. Quraishi on Friday termed the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls “unconstitutional” and alleged that it amounts to a “conspiracy against the people.”

Addressing a seminar titled “Selecting the Electors: Mockery of Democracy”, organised by the human rights group Janhastakshep at the Press Club of India, Quraishi underscored that inclusion in the electoral roll and the right to vote are not acts of state benevolence but fundamental constitutional entitlements.

“Having one’s name on the voter list is not a favour or charity extended by the government or the Election Commission; it is a constitutional right,” he said.

Quraishi criticised the SIR exercise as opaque and exclusionary, alleging that it is being used to harass citizens. Referring to Article 326 of the Constitution of India, he said the constitutional vision was rooted in universal inclusion, whereas the current process treats voter registration as discretionary.

Pointing to alleged irregularities in West Bengal’s electoral rolls, he suggested that either previous rolls be retained or those facing objections be allowed to vote until their cases are resolved.

Senior Supreme Court advocate Prashant Bhushan also raised concerns, arguing that millions are being deprived of their voting rights. He flagged the use of the “logical discrepancy” category in West Bengal as a tool that could enable arbitrary exclusions.