SIR can have serious consequences for those not included in voters' list: SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday cautioned that “no power can be untrammelled”, as it examined the fallout of the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The court flagged that changes to the voters’ list carry significant civil consequences for those whose names are excluded.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi made the remarks during final hearings on a clutch of petitions challenging the ECI’s decision to conduct SIRs in multiple states, including Bihar.

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the ECI, defended the exercise as the Bench probed whether the SIR could legitimately depart from the procedures laid down in the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and the rules framed under it.

The CJI underscored that dropping voters from the rolls is not a mere bureaucratic action, observing that non-inclusion in the rolls has genuine civil implications. He asked why a process that “affects the civil rights of people” should not strictly follow the procedures contemplated in sub-section (2) of Section 21 of the 1950 Act.