Publish list of logical discrepancies: SC to ECI on Bengal SIR

The Supreme Court on Monday remarked on the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) fraught Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal, directing the poll body to publish the names of roughly 1.25 crore people it has flagged under the controversial 'logical discrepancy' category.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Dipankar Datta and Joymalya Bagchi underlined the scale of the problem, noting that notices have been issued to about 2 crore people for verification, split into three buckets — mapped, unmapped and logical discrepancy. Under the latter, authorities have been citing “father name mismatch”, “mismatch of parent age” and differences in the age of grandparents as grounds for scrutiny.

Given the staggering number of notices, the Court ordered that the full list of flagged names be displayed in gram panchayats, block offices and ward offices. Objections must be allowed within 10 days, with additional time to submit documents.

The Bench insisted that “wherever the document is not found satisfactory.. such persons shall be given an opportunity [to] present documents and also be heard at that very time in person or through authorised representative present with the voter”.

It also directed the state government to provide adequate manpower, ensure law and order, issue receipts for documents received and give written reasons for decisions. Highlighting public anxiety, Justice Bagchi told the ECI, “Over 1 crore people have been notified. Please understand the stress people are suffering. We will issue directions where needed.”