Bengal SIR ran on informal WhatsApp orders, against written rules: Report

A Reporters’ Collective report published today, 14 January, has found that West Bengal’s chief electoral officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Agarwal issued key instructions for the state’s special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls through informal WhatsApp messages, altering how the revision was conducted and, in several instances, contradicting written Election Commission of India (ECI) orders.

These allegations were first raised before the Supreme Court by the state's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) via a petition moved by its Parliamentary party leader Derek O’Brien. The Reporters’ Collective independently verified the content of the WhatsApp instructions with multiple state officials and a source within the ECI. The Supreme Court has since issued a notice to the Commission in response to O’Brien’s plea.

The Reporters’ Collective also confirmed through three officials that during virtual coordination meetings, some state officers requested that the Bengal CEO issue formal written orders to clarify or modify procedures. Instead, critical directions arrived through WhatsApp.

According to The Reporters’ Collective’s verification, at least two WhatsApp instructions stood out for contradicting existing written rules:

Advancing the enumeration cut-off date Directing officials to mark voters absent before that new date, after completing the mandated three home visits

Under formal rules, local election officers had time until the official deadline to include eligible voters in the draft rolls. The WhatsApp orders, however, pre-empted that deadline, and asked officers to begin marking voters absent earlier — without any accompanying written amendment.

Two officials showed the messages to The Reporters’ Collective; a third corroborated having received them.