Bengal SIR: ECI explains reasons behind appointment of 2,000 new micro-observers

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced plans to deploy 2,000 additional micro-observers in West Bengal to assist with the hearing sessions on claims and objections to the draft voters’ list.

The move comes as part of a broader effort to ensure accuracy and transparency in the finalisation of the state’s electoral rolls ahead of the 14 February deadline.

An official from the chief electoral officer’s (CEO) office explained that the decision was prompted not only by the sheer volume of “logical discrepancy” cases uncovered during “progeny mapping” — which total nearly nine lakh — but also by the diverse nature of these discrepancies. In some instances, voters were flagged for multiple types of inconsistencies, requiring careful scrutiny to safeguard both genuine and fraudulent entries.