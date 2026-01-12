Bengal SIR: ECI warns micro-observers of action for SOP violations

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has warned micro-observers deployed in West Bengal of stringent disciplinary action for any deliberate deviation from its prescribed standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The micro-observers have been appointed to supervise hearings on claims and objections to the draft electoral rolls, which form the second stage of the three-phase Special Intensive Revision (SIR) currently underway in the state.

The warning assumes significance as around 3,500 micro-observers have been specially appointed for West Bengal, most drawn from Central government departments, central public sector undertakings (PSUs) and public sector banks. The majority are Group B officers, with a smaller number in Group A.

An official in the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO), West Bengal, said disciplinary action against these micro-observers would be easier to initiate, as they are under the administrative control of the Union government. This is in contrast to electoral registration officers (EROs), assistant EROs (AEROs) and booth-level officers (BLOs), who are typically state government employees or teachers in state-run schools.