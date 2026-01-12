Bengal SIR: ECI warns micro-observers of action for SOP violations
Warning is significant as around 3,500 micro-observers, mostly from central government bodies and PSUs, have been appointed in West Bengal
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has warned micro-observers deployed in West Bengal of stringent disciplinary action for any deliberate deviation from its prescribed standard operating procedures (SOPs).
The micro-observers have been appointed to supervise hearings on claims and objections to the draft electoral rolls, which form the second stage of the three-phase Special Intensive Revision (SIR) currently underway in the state.
The warning assumes significance as around 3,500 micro-observers have been specially appointed for West Bengal, most drawn from Central government departments, central public sector undertakings (PSUs) and public sector banks. The majority are Group B officers, with a smaller number in Group A.
An official in the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO), West Bengal, said disciplinary action against these micro-observers would be easier to initiate, as they are under the administrative control of the Union government. This is in contrast to electoral registration officers (EROs), assistant EROs (AEROs) and booth-level officers (BLOs), who are typically state government employees or teachers in state-run schools.
According to officials, any deliberate violation of ECI guidelines will first invite a show-cause notice. If the response is found unsatisfactory, it could lead to suspension from service and the registration of an FIR against the micro-observer concerned.
Last week, the ECI appointed four additional special roll observers for West Bengal. One of their primary responsibilities is to assess and review the performance of micro-observers during the hearing sessions.
Sources in the CEO’s office said the commission had received inputs suggesting that some micro-observers were not adhering to ECI guidelines while performing their duties. “The newly appointed special observers have been tasked with closely monitoring the functioning of micro-observers to ensure that no genuine voter is excluded and no bogus voter remains on the rolls,” the source said.
The draft voters’ list for West Bengal was published on 16 December 2025, while the final electoral roll is scheduled for publication on 14 February. The ECI is expected to announce the polling dates for the state’s assembly elections, due later this year, shortly thereafter.
With IANS inputs