West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee versus Election Commission of India

It’s not yet clear if the Election Commission of India (ECI) has taken disciplinary action against Mousam Sarkar, the assistant electoral registration officer (AERO) from West Bengal who resigned on 8 January after publicly protesting against the SIR process.

In his resignation letter addressed to the state's chief electoral officer, the block development officer stated that many of the discrepancies in names, spellings and dates that had occurred during the Intensive Revision of 2002 in Bengal were corrected by voters using Form 8, in accordance with ECI rules. Ditto in cases of age-related discrepancies.

Those same discrepancies were now being flagged as ‘logical discrepancies’. Summoning voters for ‘hearings’ on these grounds was both unnecessary and unfair, said Sarkar.

The West Bengal CEO told media that as an employee of the ECI, the AERO could have raised his concerns through ‘proper channels’. By airing his grievance publicly, he was, it seems, guilty of gross insubordination and had made himself liable for suitable punishment.

The case of the recalcitrant AERO is among various issues flagged by chief minister Mamata Banerjee. The escalating confrontation over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has seen the chief minister shooting off as many as five letters to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in the first fortnight of January.