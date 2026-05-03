Over 300 civil society members slam SIR, question ECI’s credibility

A joint call issued by civil society members from states where the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has been conducted — and those identified for its Phase 3 rollout — has sharply criticised the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging that the exercise has undermined its credibility and compromised electoral integrity.

The statement issued today, 3 May, claims that since the introduction and implementation of the SIR in June 2025, the ECI has “lost all credibility” and acted as a partisan body rather than fulfilling its constitutional mandate under Article 324. It also expresses “deep disappointment” with the Supreme Court, stating that it has so far been unable to defend the constitutional rights of citizens and the electorate.

According to the groups, the past year has exposed the SIR’s failure to produce an inclusive voter list and instead revealed what they describe as the Commission’s “manipulative intent”. Calling for the exercise to be stopped, the statement urges a comprehensive review, rectification and course correction before any further updating of electoral rolls. It also calls on the Supreme Court to conclude hearings on the constitutional validity of the exercise and deliver a judgment safeguarding voters’ rights.

The groups describe the SIR as “exclusionary, undemocratic, non-transparent and unscientific”, noting that its constitutional validity remains contested. They allege that in the 10 states and 3 Union Territories where the process has been carried out so far, nearly 6 crore “rightful voters” have been disenfranchised.

Citing West Bengal as an example, the statement claims that around 35 lakh voters seeking adjudication were denied verification “through no fault of theirs”, resulting in the loss of their voting rights. It further alleges that those disproportionately affected include minorities, Adivasis, Dalits and marginalised groups such as migrant workers, daily wage labourers and nomadic communities, with women bearing a greater impact.