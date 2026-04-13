Bengal SIR: On day of SC hearing, data fails to indict TMC govt

The Supreme Court is set to hear a petition on Monday, 13 April challenging the Election Commission’s decision to freeze West Bengal’s electoral rolls on 9 April, a move that could prevent lakhs of voters from exercising their franchise in the Assembly elections scheduled for 23 and 29 April. Petitioners argue that around 27 lakh documented voters have been left without a functional appellate mechanism to restore their names, raising concerns about large-scale disenfranchisement.

The plea argues that the court, having earlier invoked Article 142 of the Constitution to ensure completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, can again rely on the same provision to enable these voters to participate in the polls.

The apex court could direct the Election Commission of India (ECI) to conduct the election on the basis of the revised January 2025 electoral roll, which remains valid in the absence of a fresh list, or instruct the ECI to issue a supplementary roll incorporating the affected voters, as participants in a panel discussion in Kolkata said on Sunday.

Article 142 empowers the Supreme Court to pass any order necessary to ensure “complete justice”. The court had earlier used this jurisdiction to direct completion of the SIR exercise in West Bengal, even though such a revision is not explicitly provided for in either the Constitution or the Representation of the People Act.

However, with the ECI and the judiciary failing to complete the appellate process, lakhs of voters have been left without an opportunity to challenge exclusions, even as the rolls were frozen on 9 April, the last date for filing nominations.

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, economist and election analyst Parakala Prabhakar, and academic-turned-activist Yogendra Yadav addressed the media at Kolkata Press Club on Sunday, focusing extensively on the SIR exercise in West Bengal.