Supreme Court refuses relief to 27 lakh deleted voters in West Bengal

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant on Monday, 13 April virtually turned down the plea of petitioners, including the West Bengal government, seeking permission for 27 lakh deleted voters to exercise their franchise in the Assembly elections due on 23 and 29 April.

These 27 lakh voters were removed from the electoral rolls by judicial officers without recorded reasons. They include voters successfully mapped to the 2002 electoral roll in the state who had submitted the documents required by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Many hold Indian passports, some have been assigned polling duties as presiding officers by the ECI, and most have voted in previous elections.

The Supreme Court did not address the issue of judicial officers excluding voters without assigning reasons, nor did it examine the ECI’s failure to serve notices and hear voters before deleting their names, as required under the Representation of the People Act.

The court also made no observation on the ECI’s failure to provide reasons for deletion in the four-odd cases heard by the appellate tribunals, despite earlier directions that both tribunals and voters must be given reasons for exclusion.

Justice Joymalya Bagchi did remind the ECI that it had earlier told the court that voters whose names appeared in the 2002 rolls and were successfully mapped would not be excluded. The ECI had also submitted that such voters would not be required to provide any additional documents. Court reporting on Monday did not indicate what response, if any, the ECI offered on this point.

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan and activists Yogendra Yadav and Parakala Prabhakar had urged the Supreme Court, barely 10 days before the first phase of polling, to exercise its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to ensure “complete justice”. They argued that the court could invoke the same extraordinary powers it had used earlier to direct judicial officers to adjudicate the matter and issue necessary instructions to the ECI.