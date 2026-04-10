Election Commission must allow 27 lakh voters in West Bengal to vote

Appellate tribunals in West Bengal are yet to start functioning and according to media reports they have so far ordered the restoration of just two voters as a special case since both wanted to file their nomination to contest the election. Thursday, 9 April 2026 being the last day for filing nominations in the state, the tribunals heard their appeal and restored their names as a special case. Why not restore all 27 lakh (2.7 million) voters whose appeals are still pending?

Removing names while appeals are pending violates both due process and people’s constitutional right to vote. The Election Commission of India faces a narrow but clear path forward. To preserve electoral integrity, it must provisionally restore all voters whose appeals remain undecided. A rights-based approach demands inclusion first, verification later, not the reverse. What is at stake is not just administrative accuracy, but credibility of India’s democratic promise.

These 27 lakh voters are not Bangladeshi infiltrators but Indian citizens who have voted in past elections. They seem to have valid documents and have successfully been ‘mapped’ with the electoral roll of 2002 in the state. They made it to the electoral roll and were among the 60 lakh voters who were placed ‘under adjudication’ by judicial officers for apparently minor discrepancies in names, addresses or documents. None of the 27 lakh voters appears to have been given a reasoned order by judicial officers for leaving them out of the electoral roll even when they seem to have cleared and restored the remaining 32-33 lakh voters.

Indeed, media reports suggest that the Election Commission of India failed to cite reasons for dropping the two voters who managed to reach up to the appellate tribunals, a fact which the tribunals recorded. This was in violation of the Supreme Court’s direction that both the tribunal and the voters must be given reasons for leaving them out.

Unfortunately, the Supreme Court of India on 6 April 2026 declined to set a deadline for disposal of appeals by the Appellate Tribunals. The rolls have effectively been frozen on the last dates for filing nominations on 6 April for the 152 Assembly constituencies where polling is due on 23 April and on 9 April for the remaining 142 constituencies where polling will be held on 29 April.