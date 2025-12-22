Gross errors in SIR exercise conducted by EC so far in West Bengal: Mamata

“The Election Commission is functioning entirely on the directions of the BJP,” the TMC supremo charged. “There are gross errors in the mapping of voters during the special intensive revision exercise in West Bengal.”

Banerjee also took aim at the deployment of central officers as micro observers for the SIR hearings, arguing that many of them lacked even a basic understanding of the local language. Such officials, she asserted, were ill-equipped to conduct voter verification during the crucial second phase of the exercise.

The chief minister warned that these alleged irregularities threatened the integrity of the revision process and demanded greater accountability from the Election Commission as the politically sensitive exercise continues across the state.

With PTI inputs