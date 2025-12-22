Bengal SIR hearings: ECI to reject certificates from individual institutions

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has drawn a firm line ahead of the crucial hearing sessions on claims and objections to West Bengal’s draft voters’ list, making it clear that academic certificates issued by individual schools or colleges will not be accepted as valid proof of identity or age.

According to officials in the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO), only certificates issued by recognised education boards, councils or universities will be honoured during the hearings, which are set to begin later this week. The clarification comes amid concerns that unverified documents could be used to manipulate the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

An academic qualification certificate is among the 12 documents prescribed by the ECI for “unmapped voters” seeking to retain their names on the electoral rolls. These are voters who failed to establish a link with the 2002 voters’ list — the last time an SIR was conducted in the state — either through “self-mapping” or “progeny mapping”.