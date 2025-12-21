Bengal SIR: ECI to seek explanations from BLOs on doubtful cases in draft voters’ list

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has set its sights on a massive exercise of scrutiny in West Bengal, summoning written explanations from booth-level officers (BLOs) involved in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters’ list.

The draft voters’ list, published on 16 December, has revealed around 1.4 crore entries flagged as “doubtful”, prompting the ECI to seek clarity on the logic behind their inclusion.

Insiders from the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO), West Bengal, revealed that the BLOs will have to justify why certain names were first recommended for the draft list and subsequently retained for the final voters’ list, slated for publication on 14 February 2026. Based on these explanations, the ECI will determine which cases require further scrutiny in hearings on claims and objections, expected to commence by 27 December.