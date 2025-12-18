Bengal SIR: Mamata to brief TMC booth workers as ECI moves to phase two

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee will address a mega meeting of the party’s booth-level agents (BLAs) in Kolkata on Monday, 22 December to chalk out its voter-list strategy for the next phase of the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) Special Intensive Revision (SIR), as electoral authorities prepare to begin issuing hearing notices from Thursday, 18 December.

The meeting at the Netaji Indoor Stadium comes days after the ECI published the draft electoral rolls for the state, revealing that 58,20,899 names had been deleted on grounds including death, permanent migration, duplication and non-submission of enumeration forms. The deletions have reduced the electorate from 7.66 crore to 7.08 crore ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, triggering sharp political reactions, particularly in urban and high-profile constituencies.

TMC sources said the meeting is aimed at strengthening the role of booth-level party workers in claims and objections, ground-level verification and voter assistance during hearings. While the party has around 69,000 BLAs across the state, the proposed interaction will largely involve booth-level agents and local leaders from Kolkata and surrounding districts, along with those holding organisational responsibilities.

The decision follows a closed-door interaction earlier this week with BLAs and workers from Banerjee's own Bhabanipur Assembly segment, where nearly 45,000 voters were struck off the draft rolls, — 44,787 to be precise — comprising about 21.7 per cent of the electorate, which brought the number of electors down from 2,06,295 in January to 1,61,509 currently.

“The chief minister is expected to give clear directions on booth-level data verification, assistance to voters during the claims and objections process, and coordination with ECI officials,” a senior south Kolkata TMC leader said.