Mamata Banerjee tears up note on new MGNREGA norms, calls them 'insulting'

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday escalated her long-running confrontation with the Union government over MGNREGA funds, publicly tearing up a copy of the new operational norms at a Trinamool Congress rally in Cooch Behar and declaring that Bengal “will not survive on Delhi’s charity”.

Calling the Centre’s revised guidelines a “valueless and insulting diktat”, Banerjee told the crowd at Ras Mela ground that her government would expand its own state-funded employment scheme, Karmashree, rather than accept what she described as politically motivated restrictions designed to choke Bengal’s welfare programmes.

Her protest comes against the backdrop of a nearly two-year standoff between the Centre and the West Bengal government over unpaid MGNREGA dues, during which the Union rural development ministry has accused the state of mismanagement and irregularities, while the state has alleged that the BJP-led government is weaponising funds to punish a political opponent.

Banerjee said the latest letter from the Centre, received two days ago, imposed a fresh set of conditions on West Bengal’s MGNREGA operations — including mandatory submission of a quarterly labour budget starting 6 December and compulsory pre-employment training modules.

“Day before yesterday, we received a letter stating that starting 6 December, we must submit a quarterly labour budget. They have imposed a restrictive condition. But where is the time to show it? This is December, and the election is due early next year. Then they said training has to be provided,” she said, tearing up a copy of the letter.