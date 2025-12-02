Bengal: Mamata announces Rs 2 lakh aid for families of 39 ‘SIR panic’ victims

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced financial assistance for families affected by what she described as “SIR-induced panic”, alleging that the Centre has “weaponised” the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) of electoral rolls.

Banerjee said the state government will provide Rs 2 lakh each to the families of 39 people who have died since the SIR rollout on 4 November, claiming the deaths include suicides triggered by fear over the exercise.

She also announced Rs 1 lakh each for 13 others, including three BLOs (booth-level officers) who allegedly collapsed due to “excessive workload”.

“Till now, 39 ordinary citizens, including four BLOs, have died due to the SIR panic, including suicides. Their families will be provided financial assistance,” the chief minister said after reviewing the state’s 14-year development record at Nabanna.