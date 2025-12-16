Draft rolls puncture ‘1 crore Rohingyas’ claim, TMC says as EC data shows 1.83 lakh ‘ghost’ voters

The ruling TMC (Trinamool Congress) on Wednesday said the draft electoral rolls published in West Bengal under the Election Commission’s SIR (Special Intensive Revision) have undercut BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s claim that the state hosts “one crore Rohingyas and Bangladeshis”, with the number of voters identified as ‘fake’ or ‘ghost’ pegged at 1,83,328.

The draft rolls, released after a month-long exercise of enumeration, verification and scrutiny ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, record deletions on grounds ranging from death and permanent migration to duplication and non-submission of enumeration forms.

While over 58 lakh names have been removed in total, the EC’s categorisation shows that the count of ‘ghost’ voters falls far short of the BJP leader’s repeated assertions.

Adhikari had earlier alleged that illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants were present in large numbers in West Bengal and had influenced electoral outcomes, urging the Election Commission to take decisive action against such voters.

The draft rolls, however, provide no numerical basis for the claim of one crore illegal voters, with officials saying the 1.83 lakh ‘ghost’ voters represent cases flagged during the SIR process after field verification.

The TMC cited the figures to mount a counter-offensive, accusing the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly of spreading misinformation. Party spokesperson Krishanu Mitra said that while around 58 lakh voters had been deleted from the draft rolls, the overall deletion rate in the state stood at about four per cent.

“As per Border Security Force (BSF) data, around 4,000 people have crossed back into Bangladesh through the Hakimpur border. What we are seeing is that in nearly 80 per cent Muslim-dominated constituencies, the average deletion rate is 0.6 per cent, while in Matua-dominated regions it is around 9 per cent,” Mitra said.

“If deaths are excluded, who are the remaining deleted voters? Through which borders did they leave?” he asked.