Over 58 lakh names dropped from West Bengal draft electoral rolls after SIR

The EC (Election Commission) on Tuesday published West Bengal’s draft electoral rolls following the SIR (Special Intensive Revision), with official data showing that more than 58 lakh voter names have been deleted on grounds such as death, migration, duplication and non-submission of enumeration forms.

After the deletions, the draft rolls are expected to contain 7,08,16,631 voters, down from 7,66,37,529 recorded before the SIR exercise, which began on 4 November and concluded on 11 December.

With Assembly elections likely early next year, the EC made the draft rolls public along with a booth-wise list of deleted voters and reasons for deletion. These have been uploaded on the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal website, the EC’s voter portal and the ECINET application.

A senior EC official said hearings for affected voters would begin in about a week. The gap between publication and hearings, the official explained, is due to the printing and service of notices and the creation of digital backups on the EC database.

Reasons for deletions

According to the commission, the deleted names were present in the January 2025 electoral rolls but do not feature in the post-SIR draft. The deletions primarily arose from what officials termed “uncollectable SIR enumeration forms”, which exceeded 58 lakh.