ECI estimates over 10 lakh names to be deleted from Bengal voters’ list after SIR

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has cast a long and consequential shadow over West Bengal’s electoral landscape, estimating that more than ten lakh names may be struck off the state’s voters’ list once the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) reaches its conclusion.

According to an official familiar with the workings of the chief electoral officer’s (CEO) office in Kolkata, this sweeping estimate emerges from the painstaking scrutiny of enumeration forms gathered by booth-level officials — the BOs and BLOs — and fed into the BLO App, the digital backbone of the revision exercise.

The official noted that the impending deletions span several categories: the deceased, duplicate entries that appear in more than one place, those who have permanently migrated out of West Bengal, and voters who have become untraceable.

“The largest share — close to 6.5 lakh — will be deletions of voters who are no longer alive,” the insider remarked, underscoring the scale of the quiet demographic churn revealed through the revision.