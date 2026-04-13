Which agency designed the algorithm for ECI to flag ‘logical discrepancy’?

Key observations cited by SABAR Institute

A summary of points made by the SABAR Institute founder in the interview provides further insight into the functioning of SIR in West Bengal:

• According to the voter list published in December 2025, areas with large Muslim populations recorded high mapping percentages. In districts such as Malda, Murshidabad and other border regions, less than 2 per cent of the Muslim population remained unmapped. In contrast, Scheduled Caste-dominated regions such as the Matua belt recorded a significantly higher unmapped population at 14.3 per cent. Urban centres such as Kolkata also saw higher levels of unmapped voters, particularly among migrant populations.

• The introduction of the 'logical discrepancy' mechanism marked a turning point. While the proportion of Muslim voters initially reflected their share among mapped voters, the percentage of Muslims among those flagged under 'logical discrepancy' was significantly higher than their population share.

• It is unlikely, Ahamed argued, that the conceptualisation and technical articulation of such a tool originated entirely within the administrative system. Once outsourced, systems become vulnerable to design bias. AI tools are shaped by the parameters they are given; inserting specific prompts or instructions can influence outcomes. According to Ahamed, the system may have been primed with prompts that disproportionately flagged Muslim names.

• Many discrepancies appear to arise from spelling variations that are linguistically common. Prefixes such as 'Sheikh' can be written in multiple forms, while names such as 'Ahamad' and 'Ahmad' represent normal transliteration differences rather than identity inconsistencies. Yet such variations are reportedly sufficient to trigger flags.

• The language layer further complicates the issue. Except for Kolkata, electoral rolls across West Bengal are published in Bangla. The process of translating these names — reportedly using automated tools such as Google Translate or similar systems — can introduce distortions. The methodology for this translation has not been clearly explained.

• For instance, the name Abdul Jabbar, written in Bangla as 'আ: জব্বর', could be rendered as 'Ah! Jabbar' without contextual interpretation. Such outputs may then be flagged as logical discrepancy. Similar distortions have affected other names, including instances involving individuals such as Sentu Das and even family members of public figures such as Justice Joymalya Bagchi. However, these appear sporadic, whereas the pattern affecting Muslim names appears more systematic.

• The Matua population, largely concentrated in Nadia and parts of North 24 Parganas, initially recorded relatively high levels of unmapped voters. However, their position improved in the final list after the introduction of the 'logical discrepancy' filter. In contrast, Muslim voters appear to have been disproportionately flagged, suggesting the possibility of systemic bias.

• In the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency, Muslims constitute roughly 20 per cent of the population, yet nearly 50 per cent of those flagged under logical discrepancy are Muslim — a disparity that Ahamed argues warrants closer scrutiny.