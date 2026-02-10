Israeli strike on Gaza building leaves four Palestinians dead

At least four Palestinians were killed after an Israeli air strike hit a residential building in western Gaza City on Tuesday, medics said, as violence continued unabated across the occupied Palestinian territories, the Al Jazeera reported.

Israeli raids, arrests and attacks by both security forces and settlers were also reported across the occupied West Bank, further escalating tensions on multiple fronts.

Meanwhile, the United States said President Donald Trump opposes any move by Israel to annex the West Bank, even as international criticism of such a step continues to mount.