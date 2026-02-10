Israeli strike on Gaza building leaves four Palestinians dead
Israeli forces and settlers carry out raids, arrests and attacks across the occupied West Bank, escalating tensions on multiple fronts
At least four Palestinians were killed after an Israeli air strike hit a residential building in western Gaza City on Tuesday, medics said, as violence continued unabated across the occupied Palestinian territories, the Al Jazeera reported.
Israeli raids, arrests and attacks by both security forces and settlers were also reported across the occupied West Bank, further escalating tensions on multiple fronts.
Meanwhile, the United States said President Donald Trump opposes any move by Israel to annex the West Bank, even as international criticism of such a step continues to mount.
In Gaza, humanitarian movement showed limited progress as the sixth batch of returnees — comprising 40 people — entered the enclave through the Rafah crossing, officials said.
According to Palestinian health authorities, Israel’s military offensive on Gaza since October 2023 has killed at least 72,032 people and injured 171,661 others. On the Israeli side, authorities say about 1,139 people were killed during the 7 October 2023 attacks, with around 250 taken captive.
The conflict shows no signs of easing despite diplomatic efforts and growing global concern over the humanitarian toll.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines